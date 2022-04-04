QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cryptocurrency TRON Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 2:01 PM | 1 min read

TRON's TRX/USD price has decreased 4.34% over the past 24 hours to $0.07, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -1.0%, moving from $0.07 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for TRON over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

TRON's trading volume has climbed 13.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.27%. This brings the circulating supply to 101.68 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for TRX is #25 at $7.06 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-CMLCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas