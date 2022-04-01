Lido DAO, Celsius Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

STEPN GMT/USD increased by 24.21% to $2.95. STEPN's current trading volume totals $4.26 billion, a 321.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,769,911,913.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

Aave AAVE/USD rose 23.94% to $258.55 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.33 billion, which is 386.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $3,525,668,917.00. Circulating Supply: 13,658,943.04 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD is up 14.54% at $7.78. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $333.64 million, a 286.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,689,769,411.00. Circulating Supply: 216,513,076.39 Max Supply: 250,108,811.69

Zilliqa ZIL/USD rose 14.31% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.96 billion, which is 1876.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,876,091,815.00. Circulating Supply: 14,134,562,136.76 Max Supply: Not Available

Solana SOL/USD rose 11.33% to $137.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.81 billion, which is 104.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 44,417,854,613.00. Circulating Supply: 325,673,024.06 Max Supply: Not Available

Lido DAO LDO/USD increased by 10.83% to $4.37. Lido DAO's current trading volume totals $13.19 million, a 189.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,274,046,253.00. Circulating Supply: 292,267,915.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Maker MKR/USD is up 10.5% at $2292.72. Maker's current trading volume totals $160.17 million, a 157.52% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MKR's estimated market cap is $2,048,766,660.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

Waves WAVES/USD declined by 5.0% to $51.71 over the past 24 hours. Waves's current trading volume totals $1.90 billion, a 362.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,156,947,948.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

TRON TRX/USD decreased by 2.27% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. TRON's current trading volume totals $1.04 billion, a 15.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,545,179,343.00. Circulating Supply: 101,686,593,566.25 Max Supply: Not Available

Celsius Network CEL/USD fell 1.6% to $3.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.26 million, which is 37.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,385,446,305.00. Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35 Max Supply: Not Available

Stellar XLM/USD decreased by 1.44% to $0.23 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $395.11 million, which is 27.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $5,717,093,464.00. Circulating Supply: 24,708,878,269.25 Max Supply: 50,001,787,982.13

Helium HNT/USD declined by 1.34% to $23.86 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $36.83 million, a 36.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,389,250,489.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

