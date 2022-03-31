Amp, STEPN Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

STEPN GMT/USD is up 15.48% at $2.35. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.45 billion, a 294.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,405,685,725.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

is up 15.48% at $2.35. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.45 billion, a 294.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,405,685,725.00 as of today. 600,000,000.00 6,000,000,000.00 Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD increased by 7.02% to $0.21. The trading volume for this coin is currently $225.90 million, which is 548.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 7.02% to $0.21. The trading volume for this coin is currently $225.90 million, which is 548.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. 0.00 Not Available TRON TRX/USD rose 6.64% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. TRON's current trading volume totals $1.96 billion, a 119.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,710,198,318.00. Circulating Supply: 101,688,880,771.74 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 6.64% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. TRON's current trading volume totals $1.96 billion, a 119.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,710,198,318.00. 101,688,880,771.74 Not Available Waves WAVES/USD is up 5.34% at $54.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.66 billion, which is 332.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $5,492,796,318.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 5.34% at $54.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.66 billion, which is 332.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $5,492,796,318.00 as of today. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 3.93% to $6.79. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $312.04 million, a 270.73% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,474,985,673.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 216,458,843.60 Max Supply: 250,108,811.69

increased by 3.93% to $6.79. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $312.04 million, a 270.73% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,474,985,673.00 as of today. 216,458,843.60 250,108,811.69 BitTorrent BTT/USD is up 3.14% at $0.0. BitTorrent's current trading volume totals $248.65 million, a 162.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $2,015,806,068.00. Circulating Supply: 926,521,428,571,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

is up 3.14% at $0.0. BitTorrent's current trading volume totals $248.65 million, a 162.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $2,015,806,068.00. 926,521,428,571,000.00 990,000,000,000,000.00 Zilliqa ZIL/USD is up 3.0% at $0.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.81 billion, which is 2833.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZIL's estimated market cap is $2,517,366,447.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 14,130,469,403.25 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

IOTA MIOTA declined by 2.23% to $0.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $139.25 million, which is 146.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $2,389,371,254.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 2.23% to $0.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $139.25 million, which is 146.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $2,389,371,254.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Tezos XTZ/USD decreased by 2.09% to $3.73 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $206.51 million, which is 22.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,299,186,710.00. Circulating Supply: 881,852,827.49 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 2.09% to $3.73 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $206.51 million, which is 22.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,299,186,710.00. 881,852,827.49 Not Available Axie Infinity AXS/USD declined by 2.06% to $62.85 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $609.93 million, a 67.97% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $6,476,867,326.00. Circulating Supply: 102,896,037.59 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

declined by 2.06% to $62.85 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $609.93 million, a 67.97% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $6,476,867,326.00. 102,896,037.59 270,000,000.00 eCash XEC/USD declined by 2.0% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $49.22 million, which is 61.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC's estimated market cap is $1,752,835,278.00. Circulating Supply: 19,019,760,923,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

declined by 2.0% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $49.22 million, which is 61.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC's estimated market cap is $1,752,835,278.00. 19,019,760,923,313.00 21,000,000,000,000.00 Amp AMP declined by 1.67% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $29.25 million, a 46.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP's estimated market cap is $1,299,358,867.00. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

declined by 1.67% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $29.25 million, a 46.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP's estimated market cap is $1,299,358,867.00. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.50 Chainlink LINK/USD decreased by 1.49% to $16.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 824.22 million, which is 10.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 7,875,270,835.00. Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.49% to $16.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 824.22 million, which is 10.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 7,875,270,835.00. 467,009,549.52 1,000,000,000.00 Avalanche AVAX/USD declined by 1.16% to $94.72 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $1.95 billion, a 94.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 25,338,929,454.00. Circulating Supply: 267,303,680.21 Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.