NFT Marketplace MetaMarket To Launch NFT Collections With Real-life Utilities

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The MetaMarket team has announced the launch of its NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain. The NFT marketplace, which collaborates with celebrities and brands to create NFTs with real-life and virtual utilities, will launch in April 2022.

MetaMarket is leveraging the popularity and uniqueness of NFTs to create amazing collections that allow users to have access to exclusive benefits. With the intent to encourage digital ownership, the marketplace teamed up with celebrities to create an incredible experience for NFT holders in the metaverse.

The marketplace is powered by MetaReserve team, a group of experienced blockchain developers and NFT enthusiasts. MetaMarket is the first NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain that offers more value to NFT holders.

Creating a Unique Experience for Holders in the Metaverse

NFTs will play a massive role in the metaverse and web3 when they are fully developed. Given the massive potential and use cases of NFTs, the MetaMarket team thought it wise to create a metaverse project that goes beyond facilitating the buying and selling of NFTs but rewards investors and holders.

MetaMarket aims to be the leading decentralized marketplace for all NFTs with solid utilities and a focus on real-world value and rewards. Holders of any collection will be entitled to some rewards (virtual and physical rewards) and have access to exclusive events.

The NFT marketplace will airdrop the governance token $POWER and enable investors to receive the token once they are in possession of any of the collections. As a governance token, $POWER empowers the holders to vote for any major event.

Holders will also be able to get whitelisted for future NFT collections with other reputable brands and KOLs and prospective metaverse crypto projects on the Launchpad.

Introducing the NFT Collections of MetaMarket

The NFT collections on this marketplace are one-of-a-kind. Each collection has its benefits and mouth-watering rewards, which make it highly valued. This ‌differentiates MetaMarket from other NFT marketplaces.

The first NFT collection is Tom Zanetti's Exclusive Party and Impeccable Club (TZ-EPIC). Tom Zanetti is a famous DJ who owns the best clubs in the metaverse. His exclusive party comprises a group of 10,000 friends who party all day and night in his clubs. Only his friends have access to these events in his metaverse.

Each NFT in this collection comes with a unique set of attributes and fashion statements. Holders have early access to community-only events, exclusive collaboration, preview exclusive music drops, and other exciting features.

The second NFT collection is the EPowers Bike NFTs. This collection is powered by EPowers, a manufacturer of beautifully crafted, reliable, long-lasting, and high-performance electric bikes that can help you overcome road challenges. This bike possesses an efficient electric motor system, with durable components developed exclusively by the best European designers and manufacturers.

The exciting part about owning this NFT is you have the chance to own the physical EPowers bike if your name pops up as the winner in the draw. Apart from this, there are other awesome perks from owning e-bike NFTs, such as unlimited access to EPowers private community and EPowers club in the metaverse, winning e-bike race tickets, and owning a virtual EPowers bike in the EPowers GP game.

The third NFT collection is the BYD collection, the first collection pegged to Singapore Electric Vehicles shares in the metaverse. BYD, an automobile company that builds your dreams with vitality, spirit and innovation, launching 2400 first-of-a-kind, limited edition NFTs. Since BYD’s inception in 1995, they’ve grown to become one of China’s largest privately-owned enterprises and a trailblazer in rechargeable battery technology in over 50 countries and regions. They build and develop a sustainable future by creating a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem.

Recently, a Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby signed a deal with BYD to deliver 500 BYD e6 electric cars to a private-hire operator - its single biggest sale to date. The deal is estimated to be worth $60 million. The deal follows a contract to deliver 100 e6 cars to taxi giant ComfortDelGro Corp secured earlier this month.

MetaMarket is building a virtual showroom for BYD, a Business Centre that showcases BYD and SEV (Singapore Electric Vehicles) cars which will be available soon in MetaReserve's Metaverse.

As a holder of the BYD NFT, you will be getting an NFT pegged to physical real world SEV shares, membership access to limited edition physical products, exclusive event invites as well as access to real-life and virtual VIP experiences.

In conclusion, MetaMarket aims to be a revolutionary project with a solid rewarding system for NFT collectors. With the goal of becoming a leading decentralized marketplace for NFTs with real-life utilities, manufacturers and brands can leverage this project to engage with their loyal fans and new customers far and beyond. All NFT collections will launch soon.

