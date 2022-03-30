Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD rose 73.15% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.85 billion, which is 4353.84% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZIL's estimated market cap is $2,428,051,623.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 14,126,692,877.35 Max Supply: Not Available
- STEPN GMT/USD rose 38.68% to $2.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.75 billion, which is 546.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,206,476,387.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 14.01% to $6.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $246.49 million, which is 200.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,418,874,027.00. Circulating Supply: 215,906,455.41 Max Supply: 248,691,562.69
- VeChain VET/USD is up 12.94% at $0.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.78 billion, which is 464.84% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $VET's estimated market cap is $5,476,188,380.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Aave AAVE/USD increased by 7.21% to $228.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.50 billion, which is 482.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $3,114,420,622.00. Circulating Supply: 13,658,569.44 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
- Solana SOL/USD is up 6.0% at $120.6. Solana's current trading volume totals $3.26 billion, a 78.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SOL's estimated market cap is $39,272,474,473.00. Circulating Supply: 325,243,938.60 Max Supply: Not Available
- Helium HNT/USD is up 5.61% at $25.25. Helium's current trading volume totals $82.15 million, a 213.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,537,229,363.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Ethereum ETH/USD decreased by 1.28% to $3383.86 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum's current trading volume totals $15.05 billion, a 0.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETH's estimated market cap is $406,642,899,886.00. Circulating Supply: 120,176,716.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- cETH CETH/USD declined by 1.26% to $67.9 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 962.83, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,625,958,046.00. Circulating Supply: 53,399,590.25 Max Supply: Not Available
- Polkadot DOT/USD decreased by 1.25% to $22.17 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot's current trading volume totals $925.00 million, a 5.7% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 24,482,979,602.00. Circulating Supply: 1,098,299,051.98 Max Supply: Not Available
- The Sandbox SAND/USD declined by 1.19% to $3.5 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 665.04 million, which is 16.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SAND's estimated market cap is $4,029,910,263.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,149,278,952.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
- DeFiChain DFI/USD decreased by 1.12% to $4.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $17.32 million, which is 228.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DFI's estimated market cap is $2,361,765,753.00. Circulating Supply: 511,024,461.54 Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi Token HT/USD decreased by 1.03% to $9.31 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token's current trading volume totals $37.82 million, a 27.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,450,166,486.00. Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- BitTorrent BTT/USD declined by 1.01% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $112.06 million, which is 18.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,943,007,471.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.