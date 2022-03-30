Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

is up 6.0% at $120.6. Solana's current trading volume totals $3.26 billion, a 78.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SOL's estimated market cap is $39,272,474,473.00. 325,243,938.60 Not Available Helium HNT/USD is up 5.61% at $25.25. Helium's current trading volume totals $82.15 million, a 213.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,537,229,363.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

LOSERS

decreased by 1.03% to $9.31 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token's current trading volume totals $37.82 million, a 27.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,450,166,486.00. 155,673,013.25 500,000,000.00 BitTorrent BTT/USD declined by 1.01% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $112.06 million, which is 18.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,943,007,471.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.