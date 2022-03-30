Lionel Messi In Crypto? Chiliz-Powered Socios Signs $20M Deal With The Soccer Star

Lionel Messi — Argentine football legend playing for the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, considered by some to be the world's top soccer player — signed a deal with Chiliz-powered CHZ/USD platform Socios.com.

What Happened: A Tuesday Reuters report reveals that Messi signed the $20 million contract to promote fan token platform Socios.com. A Chiliz announcement notes that the four times UEFA Champions League winner will serve as Socios' global brand ambassador for at least three years, using the slogan "be more."

Messi is expected to promote the crypto-powered fan interaction system to his 400 million social media followers. Socios has signed deals with over 130 of the world’s top sporting organizations, including Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and UEFA.

Messi said that he believes that fans "deserve opportunities to influence the teams they love" and that Socios enables them to do so. He explained that he views the platform as helping enhance the fan experience and said that he is glad to help the firm in creating "a more connected and rewarding future for fans around the world."

CHZ Price Action: As of press time, Chiliz is trading at $0.3095 after seeing its price increase by over 7.02% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Save the Dream on Flickr