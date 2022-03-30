CUDOS Grows Globally With The Highest-Profile Listing To Date On Huobi

Cudos, the UK-based decentralised cloud and computation network, has announced that its token CUDOS is listing on Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The CUDOS/USDT pair will be tradeable on Huobi from 30th March 2022. This is the token’s highest-profile listing to date.

The Cudos network is a multi-layered blockchain that aims to solve fundamental issues in computation, off-chain data gathering, and cloud services. Its native CUDOS token is critical for its ecosystem’s efficient functioning. Utilising a delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus model, the token secures the network and enables users to exercise power by voting on governance proposals.

“Over the last year, the Cudos network has grown exponentially, demonstrating the enormous demand for environmentally friendly cloud and computation solutions. Our successful testnet, which attracted thousands of developers, is a testament to our community’s immense support and commitment. The Huobi listing is the latest validation of our efforts toward realising our goals and underscores our dedication to expanding global access to CUDOS. As a compute network powering blockchain and cloud by enabling anyone to contribute spare computing capacity, this listing expands our global coverage,” said Matt Hawkins, CEO of the Cudos Network.

Empowered by the network’s cost-efficient model, developers will be able to install next-generation smart contracts based on CosmWasm (and eventually Ethereum Virtual Machines (EVMs) via Ethermint), benefitting from the robust security guaranteed by blockchain technology. Cudos achieves this enhanced degree of efficiency and security by utilising a broad community of Validators combined with a resilient node design. As a result, network users trust the various enterprise and developer use cases that can deploy on the platform.

Token utility

Holders of CUDOS will gain access to wide-ranging benefits from staking on the Cudos network, liquidity provisioning on DEXes, running Cudos Validator nodes and testing the network’s computing capabilities. The token’s utility is especially appealing to developers, DeFi enthusiasts, organisations and individuals interested in running Validator nodes on Cudos.

Growing ecosystem

The rapid growth of the Cudos network in 2021 saw a corresponding expansion of its token accessibility via several high profile exchange listings. Some of the major exchanges CUDOS is currently tradeable on include: Kucoin, Bittrex Global, Ascendex, and Liquid. The expanded access enabled by these listings have contributed to the network’s recent explosive growth, and the Huobi listing marks a significant acceleration of that trend.

CUDOS listing on Huobi details:

Scheduled listing time: March 30, 2022, at 14:00 UTC.

Trading Pairs: CUDOS/USDT.

Further information on the Cudos network development can be found in the network’s weekly developer updates. You can also follow the Cudos social media communities to stay informed on the latest announcements about the network’s readiness for its mainnet release, strategic partnerships, and other initiatives.

Support Cudos

The final phase of the Cudos incentivised testnet remains open to developers who can take on some of the outstanding tasks and stand a chance of earning rewards. In addition, the network is working toward its mainnet launch in the coming months with an ever-growing community.

About Huobi

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

