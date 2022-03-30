Will Smith Slap DAO Sells 'Non-Fungible Slaps' Worth $45,000 In Ethereum

A non-fungible token (NFT) collection inspired by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars sold $45,000 worth of NFTs on Tuesday.

What Happened: An NFT collection titled “Will Smith Slap Dao” on decentralized marketplace OpenSea has recorded 13.7 Ethereum ETH/USD or $45,000 worth of sales.

The collection of 2,000 items was described by the creator as “non-fungible slaps” and features GIFs of Will Smith slaps. Based on the text below each piece, the collection appears to be classified into two camps — Team Fake and Team Real.

A Twitter Inc TWTR account associated with the OpenSea collection said the project had no association with Will Smith, Slaps, or DAOs.

As of Wednesday morning, the Slap DAO NFT collection had 749 owners and a floor price of $0.001 ETH, meaning that the NFTs could be purchased for as little as $3.3.

Another user looking to capitalize on the viral video of the Oscar encounter created an ERC-20 token called Will Smith Inu WSI/USD which saw a 10,000% surge shortly after it was launched. At the time of writing, the WSI token was still up 3,400% over a 24 hour period.

