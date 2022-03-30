QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ethereum Whale Gimlli Buys Another 420 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens

by Samyuktha Sriram
March 30, 2022 6:25 AM | 1 min read

An active Ethereum ETH/USD whale wallet named “Gimli” has bought another 150 billion Shiba Inu SHIB tokens.

What Happened: According to an update from WhaleStats on Tuesday, the whale acquired a total of 421,370,420,624 SHIB worth $11.3 million in two transactions.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Crypto whalesEthereumShiba InuCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas