Ethereum Whale Gimlli Buys Another 420 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens

An active Ethereum ETH/USD whale wallet named “Gimli” has bought another 150 billion Shiba Inu SHIB tokens.

What Happened: According to an update from WhaleStats on Tuesday, the whale acquired a total of 421,370,420,624 SHIB worth $11.3 million in two transactions.

Last 24hrs, a whale names "Gimli" just bought 421,370,420,624 $SHIB worths $11,313,795 in two transactions: https://t.co/xBg4n1sRRC https://t.co/sH4HtZ49tA #ShibArmy , let's make some noise! Woof! Woof! pic.twitter.com/GA3YgL9NbY

The whale bought 271 billion SHIB worth $7.3 million in the first transaction and another 150 billion SHIB worth $4 million in the second. The transaction fee for both these large transfers was just $10, according to on-chain data.

Gimli is known to have made several large SHIB purchases over the past year. The wallet now holds $81 billion worth of tokens, with the largest holdings being SHIB and Decentraland MANA/USD.

Earlier this month, Benzinga reported that the largest SHIB whale had 3.9 trillion tokens of the meme-based cryptocurrency alone. A snapshot of the whale wallet revealed that these tokens were worth $101 million at the press time.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00002709, down 2.29% in the last 24 hours.