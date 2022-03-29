Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 4.49% over the past 24 hours to $49.89. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 18.0%, moving from $42.88 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has risen 10.0% over the past week diverging from the circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.51%. This brings the circulating supply to 133.86 million, which makes up an estimated 63.53% of its max supply of 210.70 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETC is #28 at $6.79 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.