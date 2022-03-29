Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves WAVES/USD rose 52.53% to $50.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.34 billion, which is 851.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES's estimated market cap is $5,021,901,405.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 52.53% to $50.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.34 billion, which is 851.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES's estimated market cap is $5,021,901,405.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Aave AAVE/USD rose 26.05% to $214.48 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $562.41 million, a 130.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,913,114,253.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 13,657,412.48 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

rose 26.05% to $214.48 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $562.41 million, a 130.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,913,114,253.00 as of today. 13,657,412.48 16,000,000.00 THORChain RUNE/USD is up 17.12% at $12.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $406.26 million, which is 262.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,702,204,602.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

is up 17.12% at $12.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $406.26 million, which is 262.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,702,204,602.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Chiliz CHZ/USD increased by 11.68% to $0.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $618.99 million, which is 327.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $1,617,329,621.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

increased by 11.68% to $0.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $618.99 million, which is 327.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $1,617,329,621.00 as of today. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 Loopring LRC/USD is up 11.54% at $1.28. Loopring's current trading volume totals $1.36 billion, a 396.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,598,433,342.00. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

is up 11.54% at $1.28. Loopring's current trading volume totals $1.36 billion, a 396.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,598,433,342.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 KuCoin Token KCS increased by 10.22% to $21.27. The trading volume for this coin is currently $22.56 million, which is 89.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,609,114,836.00. Circulating Supply: 75,879,921.00 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 10.22% to $21.27. The trading volume for this coin is currently $22.56 million, which is 89.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,609,114,836.00. 75,879,921.00 Not Available Terra LUNA/USD rose 9.73% to $103.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.41 billion, which is 52.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA's estimated market cap is $36,683,602,444.00. Circulating Supply: 355,602,399.22 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Holo HOT/USD fell 2.23% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Holo's current trading volume totals $205.88 million, a 142.6% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,169,670,952.00. Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 2.23% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Holo's current trading volume totals $205.88 million, a 142.6% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,169,670,952.00. 177,619,433,541.14 Not Available Helium HNT/USD fell 1.83% to $24.6 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $38.98 million, a 50.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,473,024,405.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

fell 1.83% to $24.6 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $38.98 million, a 50.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,473,024,405.00. 100,539,361.98 223,000,000.00 Amp AMP fell 1.72% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.29 million, which is 8.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP's estimated market cap is $1,335,451,358.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

fell 1.72% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.29 million, which is 8.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP's estimated market cap is $1,335,451,358.00 as of today. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.50 EOS EOS/USD declined by 1.55% to $2.94 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 167.0% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EOS's estimated market cap is $2,909,722,268.00. Circulating Supply: 989,116,756.49 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.55% to $2.94 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 167.0% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EOS's estimated market cap is $2,909,722,268.00. 989,116,756.49 Not Available Kadena KDA/USD decreased by 1.45% to $6.97 over the past 24 hours. Kadena's current trading volume totals $63.73 million, a 21.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KDA's estimated market cap is $1,195,800,923.00. Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.45% to $6.97 over the past 24 hours. Kadena's current trading volume totals $63.73 million, a 21.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KDA's estimated market cap is $1,195,800,923.00. 171,287,601.12 1,000,000,000.00 LEO Token LEO/USD declined by 1.41% to $5.99 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $975.90 thousand, a 34.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,609,722,096.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 936,659,598.90 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.41% to $5.99 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $975.90 thousand, a 34.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,609,722,096.00 as of today. 936,659,598.90 Not Available Enjin Coin ENJ/USD decreased by 1.14% to $1.8 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $204.02 million, a 18.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,681,946,896.00. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.