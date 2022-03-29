How Lisk, Through Its Grant Program, Aims To Bolster Innovation In The Blockchain Space

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

“Your Gateway to Blockchain,” Lisk is an open-source blockchain app development platform that has been designed to make the distributed technology—blockchain—accessible to everyone. Lisk is committed to providing a sustainable, feasible, and simplified platform where developers can create and launch applications.

To achieve this, Lisk has developed a complete set of tools— its software development kit [SDK].

Over time, Lisk says that it has consolidated its stance as a leading and revolutionary platform. HackOnLisk, the recently concluded hackathon organized by the platform, proves its commitment to providing support to developers. Blazing off on that path, yet again, Lisk has created a Grant Program, a program where developers and entrepreneurs can receive a total sum of $1.3 million to build and launch apps on the Lisk ecosystem.

The Lisk Grant Program

Through this program, Lisk aims at bolstering innovation and creativity in the blockchain space. Additionally, the platform hopes to expand its ecosystem with many unique use-cases and solutions.

$1.3 million has been allocated for this program. Each project that passes all 4 milestones will receive $66,000 paid in LSK tokens—Lisk’s native token.

Lisk plans to adopt a milestone-based model, which will see portions of the allocated funds released after completing specific breakthroughs—Project Set-up, Minimum Viable Product [MVP], Development, and Launch.

All rights and intellectual properties will remain with the app developers. However, Lisk expects that all development processes are done on an open-source code.

Grant Application Process

For transparency purposes, Lisk has introduced an application wave process, and as stated by the team, the current wave will end on March 31, 2022.

As a requirement, each project should have a team with a minimum of one team member with JavaScript development experience. Entrepreneurs without a partner can join the Lisk community to find a partner as innovative, hard-working, and visionary as they are.

The second application requirement is creating an app that solves real-world problems. Lisk expects that the projects built have the potential to attract funding from investors in the long run. Kalipo, Enevti are a few of the grant winners

Like any business proposal, the Lisk Grant Program will ask participants to send documents containing information about the team, a business plan, and a pitch deck. Based on a set of requirements, each application will be reviewed, and the selected teams will be invited for an interview to pitch their ideas.

Additionally, Lisk requires developers to build their blockchain applications using the latest version of Lisk SDK, and as previously mentioned, it should be done on an open-source code.

Grant Program Categories

After careful examination of the current blockchain space, Lisk has decided on eight categories the grant program will focus primarily on. Citing the potential for growth as one of the reasons for selecting these categories, Lisk will favor applicants that develop apps in these fields—smart contracts, stablecoins, blockchain bridges, lending, DAOs, privacy-preserving chains, decentralized finance [DeFi], and Oracles. However, it is possible to apply if the project doesn't belong to any of these categories.

Active Participants of the Lisk Grant Program

A few teams have seized this remarkable opportunity to develop their blockchain applications on Lisk.

Enevti

Enevti is a decentralized social media NFT platform that aims to create a genuine relationship between fans and their favorite influencers.

Kalipo

Kalipo is a decentralized autonomous organization [DAO] support system. This platform supports community members to start and collectively manage DAO.

Colecti

Colecti is an NFT marketplace and a bridge for all Lisk-related blockchain apps.

Idntty

Idntty is public key infrastructure for developers and a solution for managing their signature and private data.

Lisk, through this program, hopes to support innovation and creativity in the blockchain space. Additionally, the simplified nature of this grant and its application process reaffirms Lisk’s commitment to accelerating blockchain adoption.

