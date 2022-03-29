Costly Mistake? $350,000 Bored Ape NFT Sells For Just $115

A Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT has sold for just $115, 99.9% lower than its current floor price.

What Happened: According to data from OpenSea, Bored Ape #835 sold for $115 worth of DAI DAI/USD on Monday. The floor price, or the minimum price to acquire a BAYC NFT, was 106 ETH worth $350,000 at the time of writing.

It was unclear why the Bored Ape holder, known by the pseudonym “cchan”, accepted such a low bid.

Some users speculated that he may have mistaken DAI for ETH when accepting the offer. DAI is a stablecoin pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar, whereas ETH’s current price is ahead of $3,300.

A $350,000 Bored Ape NFT #835 was just sold for only $115. The sale could be a mistake as there were other bids closer to the market value of the NFT, which were not accepted👀#NFT #NFTs pic.twitter.com/WkMKAD7IPs — F.B.A (@FBA78727307) March 28, 2022

This isn’t the first time a Bored Ape NFT has accidentally been sold for less than a fraction of its market value. In December, Bored Ape #3547 sold for $3,000 instead of $300,000 because of a listing error made by the seller.

"I list a lot of items every day and just wasn't paying attention properly. I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse, but a bot sent a transaction with over 8 ETH [$34,000] of gas fees, so it was instantly sniped before I could click cancel, and just like that, $250k was gone," said the seller at the time.

A month earlier, a CryptoPunk NFT was sold for $19,000 instead of $19 million because of a similar listing error on behalf of the seller.

Price Action: At press time, Bored Ape’s native token ApeCoin APE was trading at $14.37, down 4.80% in the last 24 hours.