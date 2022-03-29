QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Costly Mistake? $350,000 Bored Ape NFT Sells For Just $115

by Samyuktha Sriram
March 29, 2022 4:44 AM | 2 min read

A Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT has sold for just $115, 99.9% lower than its current floor price.

What Happened: According to data from OpenSea, Bored Ape #835 sold for $115 worth of DAI DAI/USD on Monday. The floor price, or the minimum price to acquire a BAYC NFT, was 106 ETH worth $350,000 at the time of writing.

It was unclear why the Bored Ape holder, known by the pseudonym “cchan”, accepted such a low bid.

Some users speculated that he may have mistaken DAI for ETH when accepting the offer. DAI is a stablecoin pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar, whereas ETH’s current price is ahead of $3,300.

This isn’t the first time a Bored Ape NFT has accidentally been sold for less than a fraction of its market value. In December, Bored Ape #3547 sold for $3,000 instead of $300,000 because of a listing error made by the seller.

"I list a lot of items every day and just wasn't paying attention properly. I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse, but a bot sent a transaction with over 8 ETH [$34,000] of gas fees, so it was instantly sniped before I could click cancel, and just like that, $250k was gone," said the seller at the time.

A month earlier, a CryptoPunk NFT was sold for $19,000 instead of $19 million because of a similar listing error on behalf of the seller.

Price Action: At press time, Bored Ape’s native token ApeCoin APE was trading at $14.37, down 4.80% in the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bored Ape Yacht ClubDAIEthereumNFTCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets