Webull Adds ApeCoin Trading To Platform: What You Need To Know

Webull Financial, a commission-free online stock trading platform, has announced the addition of a new cryptocurrency. Today, it listed ApeCoin APE/USD

What Happened: Webull is a holistic platform for building and managing wealth.

As part of a vision to offer investors a sophisticated alternative to traditional zero-commission trading platforms, Webull introduced cryptocurrency trading through Webull Crypto, expanding the depth of assets accessible on the platform beyond listed U.S. stocks, ETFs, and options.

Monday's announcement builds on Webull’s crypto initiative. ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token empowering initiatives around decentralized community building, and Web3, a new interaction of the internet based on blockchain.

“We place great value in our customers and are always listening to their feedback in order to make improvements and additions to the app for a better trading experience,” Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull, previously said.

Why It Matters: ApeCoin is linked to the non-fungible token project Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Holders of this coin are members of a decentralized autonomous organization that drives culture forward in the metaverse.

The crypto is available via Webull’s mobile app and desktop platform.