Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2022 4:05 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 21.08% to $9.75 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $344.59 million, which is 237.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,954,928,603.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 9.32% to $0.24. The trading volume for this coin is currently $379.37 million, which is 177.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,279,236,883.00.
    Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00
    Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 8.78% to $140.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $71.76 million, which is 72.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,872,737,946.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) increased by 6.06% to $0.05. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.11 million, a 57.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,309,127,902.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) rose 5.61% to $24.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $51.97 million, which is 100.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,327,542,159.00.
    Circulating Supply: 55,029,362.82
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 5.05% to $6.82. The trading volume for this coin is currently $160.15 million, which is 207.66% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,158,258,931.00.
    Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 4.2% at $70.53. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.39 billion, which is 323.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,443,736,647.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 77,245,601.26
    Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.72% to $1993.04 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.18 million, which is 23.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,794,556,730.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) decreased by 1.67% to $18.87 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer’s current trading volume totals $194.03 million, a 33.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,077,983,634.00.
    Circulating Supply: 216,041,414.58
    Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 1.56% to $1.13 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $52.53 million, a 20.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,105,039,399.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,762,353,719.40
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.44% to $5.96 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $975.94 thousand, a 33.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,596,400,450.00.
    Circulating Supply: 936,716,523.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) decreased by 1.23% to $1.34 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $47.41 million, a 33.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,409,668,480.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) declined by 1.12% to $2.6 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 425.30 million, which is 27.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $3,927,341,838.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,513,828,770.93
    Max Supply: 2,193,726,227.32
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.04% to $8.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 23.91 million, which is 57.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,375,524,930.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

