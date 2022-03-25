Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 21.08% to $9.75 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $344.59 million, which is 237.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,954,928,603.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 55,029,362.82

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 77,245,601.26

Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

LOSERS

Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.72% to $1993.04 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.18 million, which is 23.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,794,556,730.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 216,041,414.58

Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

Circulating Supply: 2,762,353,719.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 936,716,523.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,513,828,770.93

Max Supply: 2,193,726,227.32

Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

