Cryptocurrency BNB Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2022 10:01 am
BNB’s (CRYPTO: BNB) price has increased 3.16% over the past 24 hours to $420.76. Over the past week, BNB has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $388.08 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $686.31.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for BNB over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

BNB’s trading volume has climbed 45.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.03%. This brings the circulating supply to 168.14 million, which makes up an estimated 100.0% of its max supply of 168.14 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BNB is #4 at $70.74 billion.

supply_and_vol

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

