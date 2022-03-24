TradeStation Crypto Available In Puerto Rico

byRenato Capelj
March 24, 2022 6:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TradeStation Crypto Available In Puerto Rico

TradeStation, a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology, announced the expansion of its crypto services to Puerto Rico.

"We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we're looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto.

"We feel TradeStation offers clients the best of both worlds, a trusted brand that's been serving traders for over 30-years combined with innovative products and technology to access the crypto market."

Why It Matters: TradeStation Crypto, through the aggregation of multiple pools of liquidity and an intelligent order-routing system, offers customers a deeper market to invest in.

In addition, in signing up, new customers will be awarded $10 in supported cryptocurrency and high rewards if they deposit at least $5,000 within 90 days of account approval.

Click here for more details.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Gas To Bitcoin? Inside Exxon Mobil's Pilot Program To Power Cryptocurrency Mining

Gas To Bitcoin? Inside Exxon Mobil's Pilot Program To Power Cryptocurrency Mining

The leading oil producer in the U.S. is exploring using excess natural gas for cryptocurrency mining. Here’s the latest. read more
Crypto Market Review According To The CEO Of The World Second Largest Crypto Exchange

Crypto Market Review According To The CEO Of The World Second Largest Crypto Exchange

By Jay Hao, CEO of OKX.com read more
Are You Bored & Hungry? Entrepreneur Launches Restaurant Brand With Bored Ape Yacht NFT

Are You Bored & Hungry? Entrepreneur Launches Restaurant Brand With Bored Ape Yacht NFT

A new restaurant is coming to market and will be based on one of the most popular non-fungible tokens. read more
Bitcoin Shows Strength Despite Rising Oil Prices

Bitcoin Shows Strength Despite Rising Oil Prices

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more