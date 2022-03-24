TradeStation Crypto Available In Puerto Rico

TradeStation, a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology, announced the expansion of its crypto services to Puerto Rico.

"We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we're looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto.

"We feel TradeStation offers clients the best of both worlds, a trusted brand that's been serving traders for over 30-years combined with innovative products and technology to access the crypto market."

Why It Matters: TradeStation Crypto, through the aggregation of multiple pools of liquidity and an intelligent order-routing system, offers customers a deeper market to invest in.

In addition, in signing up, new customers will be awarded $10 in supported cryptocurrency and high rewards if they deposit at least $5,000 within 90 days of account approval.

