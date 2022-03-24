Crypto Market Review According To The CEO Of The World Second Largest Crypto Exchange

March 24, 2022
By Jay Hao, CEO of OKX.com

The global crypto market cap stands at $1.95 trillion, a 1.85% increase over the last day. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCprice has received good support above $40,000 but could face resistance at $46000. With the Russia-Ukraine conflict showing no signs of cooling off, crypto assets will remain in the trading range for some time. Altcoins have shown a healthy price surge with (CRYPTO: ADA) and (CRYPTO: DOGE) jumping 8% and 3% respectively. The rise of Altcoins indicates towards higher risk appetite among investors, LRC (the native token of Ethereum scaling network Loopring) is the newsmaker of the day with a 34% jump in its prices after it announced the partnership with Gamestop for the NFT marketplace. The markets are expected to remain choppy due to growing geopolitical tension and hawkish stance by Fed on interest rate hike.

