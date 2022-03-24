Bitcoin Shows Strength Despite Rising Oil Prices

byBenzinga Contributor
March 24, 2022 4:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Shows Strength Despite Rising Oil Prices

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to climb yesterday and is holding above $43,000 despite fears about rising oil prices. WTI Crude Oil rose by over 5% as Putin said he wants payment in Rubles for Russian gas. As the EU get around 40% of their gas from Russia, this has huge implications. Although Bitcoin is remaining strong in the short term, rising oil prices increases the likelihood of a recession over the coming year or so. Oil has increased by around 25% in the past 6 days alone, and Bitcoin bulls will want to see this tail off for continued strength.

Despite the uncertain macro environment, crypto developers continue to innovate and whales continue to accumulate Bitcoin. Luna (CRYPTO: LUNAfounder Do Kwon has revealed plans to buy $3 billion worth of Bitcoin in the short term for Luna’s reserves, with a longer term goal of $10 billion. He said, “we have $3 billion of funds ready to seed this reserve, but technical infrastructure (bridges etc) is still not ready yet.” He plans to purchase Bitcoin in $125 million increments, with the first payment being made yesterday. Tens of thousands of Bitcoin being bought and taken off the market will likely have a significant impact on price over the coming weeks/months. Bitcoin bears will have a hard time fighting the buy pressure and in my opinion sellers will get exhausted, leading to a move to the upside above $45k, assuming oil prices do not make new highs.

Whilst Germany are at high risk of falling into a recession, with a contraction of 0.7% in GDP last quarter, a report from Kucoin shows that 44% of Germans plan to invest in crypto. KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu, said "Cryptocurrencies are very popular among the supporters of the accumulation strategy, especially among the younger generation. They prefer to save for retirement on their own and diversify their savings through the use of cryptocurrencies." After Germany took a huge step last year by approving special funds (amounting to over $200 billion AUM) to invest in digital assets, Germany has provided a favourable environment for people to invest.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Commodities Markets

Related Articles

Tommy Hilfiger Enters Decentraland For Metaverse Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger Enters Decentraland For Metaverse Fashion Week

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Crypto Is the Real Winner of the Russo-Ukrainian War

Crypto Is the Real Winner of the Russo-Ukrainian War

To be sure, the validity following argument—as well as the paper it was printed on and the printer itself and the human eyes needed to read it—is obviously predicated on the survivability of the human species, a fact that is by no means a guarantee should this conflict escalate into a nuclear exchange. read more
Bitcoin Rallies Overnight Despite Warnings From Powell

Bitcoin Rallies Overnight Despite Warnings From Powell

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Markets Go APE With New Token Launch

Markets Go APE With New Token Launch

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more