Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $37M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Binance

byBenzinga Insights
March 24, 2022 12:02 pm
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $37,910,692 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

bc1qaclkh4qx0fmqdez3zh203v0zkxfcg4hery3vu0d5yuzct7trl8mqxxszdu

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors’ private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It’s unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Binance, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It’s likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 2% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

