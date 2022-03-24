Dream VR Chooses To Build On Cudos To Design An All-In-One Metaverse

Decentralised blockchain Cudos has announced a new partnership with Dream VR, uniting the network’s powerful compute infrastructure with Dream VR’s vast and innovative metaverse, an industry expected to reach a $1 TN market cap.

The partnership recognises the growing importance of collaborative effort within the emerging GameFi and metaverse sectors. It will bring unique photo-realistic destinations to users in Dream Life Virtual Real Life Metaverse, a spectacular metaverse created by Dream VR. User experience in these immersive spaces will encompass E-sports, entertainment, concerts, fashion, decentralised real-estate and NFTs to enable users to purchase properties in Dream Life metaverse.

In Dream Life we can find Burning Mars metaverse club, created and designed for 10,000 members where the unimaginable is possible. Its 10,000 owners will govern it under a (DAO), decentralised autonomous organisation, with 101 craters with 100 plots each, totalling an astronomical 10,100 plots, making it the most exclusive international virtual exhibition of art, culture, music, and entertainment. Each member will own a plot where they’re free to create and develop an experience, performance, sculpture, monument, or any kind of art they wish. Owners will be able to market their NFTs creation in the marketplace.

“This is an exciting development that brings together the key elements of our network in an integrative way to support real-world solutions. Dream VR’s unique vision blends virtual reality with a sense of adventure. Their expertise can rely on our ecosystem to bring excitement to users through virtual reality, NFTs, and more, wherever they may be. On a second layer, our near-limitless compute resources can provide a backbone for their expansive metaverse”, said Nuno Pereira, vice president of partnerships at Cudos.

Dream VR

Dream VR will build this all-encompassing metaverse on the Cudos blockchain, which incorporates thousands of distributed compute nodes on a vast global network. This setup enables faster compute and storage capacities sufficient to meet the demands of the metaverse, with the Cudos layer 1 blockchain supporting millions of micro transactions daily.

There is a recognition of the computational challenges of supporting expansive VR applications. The severe limitations of the current compute infrastructure offered by hyper-scale cloud service providers offer the perfect opportunity for a decentralised alternative, and this is where Cudos comes in.

As a result of the collaboration, the Cudos community will receive a unique offering of AstroBeast NFTs, enabling the purchase of plots of land in Burning Mars, a Mars-themed metaverse within DreamLife.

Albert Palay, founder and CEO of Dream VR, commented on the partnership, saying, “as the ultimate 360º and VR interactive experience platform, we are revolutionising travel, music, sports & entertainment by acting as pioneers of real-life metaverse experiences and immersive NFTs. As a multi-platform, multi-device global platform, we sought a cloud and blockchain partner that can deliver cloud computing in a reliable, decentralised and sustainable way. That’s why we are super excited to partner with Cudos and join forces as we expand our ecosystems and delight our users.”

Cudos’ expanding ecosystem

This alliance is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships formed by Cudos in the last several months. The decentralised cloud computing network recently revealed plans to expand its community with 10,000,000 people following a groundbreaking collaboration with Tingo announced in November.

Moreover, thanks to an alliance with Shopping.io, CUDOS holders can use their tokens to pay for Amazon and eBay goods in 11 global markets. More recently, the decentralised cloud computing network strengthened its network of validators with a Cosmostation partnership.

Countdown to mainnet

The partnership coincides with the run-up to the mainnet launch of the Cudos network scheduled for March 2022. The hotly anticipated event comes following a highly successful Testnet phase (dubbed Project Artemis), which attracted over 20,000 developers and will conclude its fourth and final phase soon.

About Dream VR

Dream VR is a leading platform for virtual reality experiences and 360 immersive content. Using proprietary software Dream VR is able to produce 360 content with techniques developed over 10 years of experience. The platform is available on all mobile devices, tablets and computers; on Smart TV, and Apple TV; and virtual reality devices such as Oculus and Pico, among others. The highly developed, patented technologies gives Dream VR a unique model for ground-breaking 360 VR content, leading the way for a new era of cutting edge blockchain technology, immersive NFTs, and its own metaverse; Dream Life.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs to create fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

