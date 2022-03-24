Cryptocurrency Chainlink Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 24, 2022 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency Chainlink Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Chainlink’s (CRYPTO: LINK) price has increased 3.67% over the past 24 hours to $15.93. Over the past week, LINK has experienced an uptick of over 9.0%, moving from $14.69 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $52.70.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 20.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.43% to over 467.01 million. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 46.7% of its max supply, which is 1.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for LINK is #24 at $7.43 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Chainlink's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Chainlink's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) price has risen 4.24% to $15.14. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 16.0% gain, moving from $13.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.70. read more
Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Chainlink Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Chainlink Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) price has risen 4.32% to $13.38. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $13.22 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.70. read more
Cryptocurrency Chainlink Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Chainlink Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) price has risen 5.71% to $13.98. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% loss, moving from $15.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.70. read more