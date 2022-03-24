ApeCoin Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales For Fourth Straight Day

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 23, 2022 10:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
ApeCoin Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales For Fourth Straight Day

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) continues to be the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets for the fourth straight day.

What Happened: ApeCoin was the most traded token in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Wednesday, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

The token also stood third among the top ten purchased tokens and ranked sixth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales.

See Also: How To Buy ApeCoin (APE)

Why It Matters: Decentralized organization ApeCoinDAO launched ApeCoin last week as a token for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts. The token is a decentralized project inspired by Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non fungible token (NFT) project.

ApeCoin said Wednesday on Twitter that the first-ever voting is officially open for the ApeCoin DAO members. Each token holder gets to vote on governance and use of the Ecosystem Fund.

The coin also retweeted a post that online gambling company BetOnline now accepts ApeCoin for deposits and withdrawals at its sportsbook and casino.

Price Action: ApeCoin is up 9.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $13.72 at press time.

Read Next: Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Valued At $4B: Check Out The Companies (Google, Samsung) And Celebrities (Shaq, Snoop Dogg) Buying In

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Kevin Hart Won't Talk About His Bored Ape, Doing His 'Best To Survive': Here's How Much It's Worth

Kevin Hart Won't Talk About His Bored Ape, Doing His 'Best To Survive': Here's How Much It's Worth

Many celebrities have bought into non-fungible tokens over the last year, although one celebrity didn’t want to answer questions about his NFT acquisition. read more
Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Valued At $4B: Check Out The Companies (Google, Samsung) And Celebrities (Shaq, Snoop Dogg) Buying In

Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Valued At $4B: Check Out The Companies (Google, Samsung) And Celebrities (Shaq, Snoop Dogg) Buying In

Leading NFT powerhouse Yuga Labs announced a new funding round Tuesday that includes some of the largest technology companies and investment funds. The funding round also included the participation of several notable athletes and celebrities. read more
ApeCoin Continues To Be The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales On Tuesday

ApeCoin Continues To Be The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales On Tuesday

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) remains the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Tuesday. read more
Benzinga Launches NFT Madness 2022 Tournament: A Bracket Of 64 Top NFTs Projects Competing For The Championship

Benzinga Launches NFT Madness 2022 Tournament: A Bracket Of 64 Top NFTs Projects Competing For The Championship

To coincide with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Benzinga launched an NFT Madness 2022 Tournament with 64 NFT collections competing for the championship. read more