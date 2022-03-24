ApeCoin Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales For Fourth Straight Day

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) continues to be the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets for the fourth straight day.

What Happened: ApeCoin was the most traded token in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Wednesday, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

The token also stood third among the top ten purchased tokens and ranked sixth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales.

Why It Matters: Decentralized organization ApeCoinDAO launched ApeCoin last week as a token for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts. The token is a decentralized project inspired by Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non fungible token (NFT) project.

ApeCoin said Wednesday on Twitter that the first-ever voting is officially open for the ApeCoin DAO members. Each token holder gets to vote on governance and use of the Ecosystem Fund.

The coin also retweeted a post that online gambling company BetOnline now accepts ApeCoin for deposits and withdrawals at its sportsbook and casino.

BetOnline is proud to now accept @ApeCoin for deposits and withdrawals at our Sportsbook & Casino! Make a new deposit this week and we'll match it by sending up to 10 $APE directly to your crypto wallet Banana betting begins now! GO https://t.co/melLHkK5PJ pic.twitter.com/D4n4jCA18E — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 23, 2022

Price Action: ApeCoin is up 9.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $13.72 at press time.

