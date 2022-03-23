Dogecoin Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 23, 2022 2:03 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) price rose 3.35% to $0.13. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $0.73.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Dogecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 1.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 2.02%. This brings the circulating supply to 132.67 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for DOGE is #13 at $17.05 billion.

