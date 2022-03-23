ApeCoin Continues To Be The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales On Tuesday

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) remains the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Tuesday.

What Happened: ApeCoin also stood fifth among the top ten purchased tokens and ranked fourth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

Why It Matters: Decentralized organization ApeCoinDAO launched ApeCoin last week as a token for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts. The token is a decentralized project inspired by Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non fungible token (NFT) project.

The Ape Foundation serves as the legal steward of ApeCoin and administers the ApeCoin DAO decisions made by the community.

ApeCoin said Tuesday on Twitter that ApeCoin DAO members will be able to vote for the first time ever on Wednesday on the Snapshot voting platform. Each token holder gets to vote on governance and use of the Ecosystem Fund.

The first ApeCoin DAO voting window will open tomorrow at 12pm ET. — ApeCoin (@apecoin) March 22, 2022

Price Action: ApeCoin is up 22.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $12.59 at press time.

