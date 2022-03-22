Cryptocurrency Terra Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2022 2:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency Terra Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Terra’s (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has decreased 3.34% over the past 24 hours to $92.8. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $91.06 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 16.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 1.86%. This brings the circulating supply to 362.45 million, which makes up an estimated 36.25% of its max supply of 1.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for LUNA is #7 at $33.57 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Radix, Dash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Radix, Dash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Terra Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Terra Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has decreased 5.93% over the past 24 hours to $83.89, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -12.0%, moving from $95.23 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Terra Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Terra Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has decreased 4.05% over the past 24 hours to $87.38, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $99.83 to its current price. read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more