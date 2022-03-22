Bitcoin Jumps To $42,300, Ethereum Above $3,000 In Sudden Crypto Market Surge

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 22, 2022 12:56 am
The global cryptocurrency market cap rose above $2 trillion early on Tuesday, driven by a sudden surge in buying activity across major exchanges.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged above $42,340, gaining 3.4% in over a four-hour time frame on Tuesday morning. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 5.80% over the same period and was trading above $3,011 at the time of writing.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) led altcoins in terms of daily gains, rallying 14.77% to $43.27. ETC has gained 69% over the past week.

Avalanche (CRYPTO AVAX), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) gained 4.33%, 4.90%, 7.38%, and 6.25% respectively in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) saw gains of 2.80% and 4.85%, respectively.

The sudden spike in prices led to $70 million in liquidations over four hours. According to data from CoinGlass, $65.77 million was liquidated from short-sellers alone.

 

 

Over the one-hour time period, $25.65 million shorts were liquidated while only $1.53 million worth of longs were liquidated.

