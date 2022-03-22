Investing App Alinea Launches Cryptocurrency Capabilities

by Renato Capelj
March 22, 2022 8:44 am
Alinea announced the launch of cryptocurrency capabilities.

The development comes as the smart investing app targeted at younger generations looks to align users’ diverse preferences with a wider array of investment opportunities.

In addition, Alinea is changing its revenue model, offering $0 commission for cryptocurrency investing while charging 1% on spreads. Presently, users in 49 states will have access to 20 cryptocurrencies.

Also See: Goldman Sachs Completes First OTC Trade Through Galaxy Digital: A Wall Street First

Going forward, Alinea’s mission is to educate investors and to offer them emerging, high-growth potential investment opportunities.

“Our vision is to make sure you can make a financial profit but also not have to compromise your values,” co-founder Anam Lakhani told Benzinga last year.

“The next generation of investors want autonomy over their investment choices and I think we’ve started to evolve from this model of trusting individuals or institutions to handle our money,” he emphasized.

