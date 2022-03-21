Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 988,244,401.67

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 54,667,804.77

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,627,094,519.71

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 10,634,999.81

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 19,014,843.65

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 278,103,335.50

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Circulating Supply: 326,026,013.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 76,128,123.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,761,255,521.20

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

