NEM, Chiliz Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

GAINERS

Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) is up 9.13% at $118.96. Dash’s current trading volume totals $680.18 million, a 251.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,257,636,629.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,634,600.68

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 54,633,446.41

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 133,712,823.59

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,627,088,480.85

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 22,053,294.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.55% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 12.16 million, which is 38.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,237,802,215.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,139,993,229.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

Circulating Supply: 272,981.09

Max Supply: 272,981.09

Circulating Supply: 18,989,756.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

