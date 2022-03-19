Someone Just Sent $21M In Bitcoin Onto Bitstamp

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2022 2:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Someone Just Sent $21M In Bitcoin Onto Bitstamp

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $21,190,493 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Bitstamp. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

38B7h8r2oUuzeeYeHxuycY6Dg3niyAQDBH

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors’ private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It’s unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Bitstamp, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It’s likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $31M BTC From Gemini To Binance

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $31M BTC From Gemini To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $31,411,006 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. read more
$21M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Bitstamp

$21M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Bitstamp

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $21,190,493 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Bitstamp. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 38B7h8r2oUuzeeYeHxuycY6Dg3niyAQDBH read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $39M Worth Of BTC Onto Gemini

This Wallet Just Transferred $39M Worth Of BTC Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,392,992 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more
$45M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

$45M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $45,255,318 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 1BNr1qo8yRmZs3k9koXJpMvdGxVi9J6wP5 read more