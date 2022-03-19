Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer’s (CRYPTO: ICP) price has risen 4.09% to $17.62. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $16.41 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $700.65.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Internet Computer over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Internet Computer’s trading volume has climbed 97.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 1.48%. This brings the circulating supply to 215.58 million, which makes up an estimated 45.94% of its max supply of 469.21 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ICP is #36 at $3.80 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.