Bitcoin Cash's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2022 2:11 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash’s (CRYPTO: BCH) price has risen 5.97% to $318.44. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $291.48 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3,785.82.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Bitcoin Cash’s trading volume has climbed 3.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.14%. This brings the circulating supply to 19.01 million, which makes up an estimated 90.54% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BCH is #27 at $6.05 billion.

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

