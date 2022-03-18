Cryptocurrency Avalanche Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Avalanche’s (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has decreased 4.37% over the past 24 hours to $77.32. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 3.0%, moving from $75.2 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Avalanche over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Avalanche’s trading volume has climbed 3.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.49%. This brings the circulating supply to 266.91 million, which makes up an estimated 37.07% of its max supply of 720.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for AVAX is #10 at $20.61 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

