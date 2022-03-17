Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity’s (CRYPTO: AXS) price rose 3.46% to $50.54. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% gain, moving from $46.23 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $164.90.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Axie Infinity over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Axie Infinity’s trading volume has climbed 22.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.36%. This brings the circulating supply to 74.11 million, which makes up an estimated 27.45% of its max supply of 270.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for AXS is #34 at $3.76 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

