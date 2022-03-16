Club De Regatas Vasco da Gama Partners with MetaSoccer for First Official Licensed Team in the Metaverse

Rio De Janeiro, Barcelona, March 16, 2022 — MetaSoccer, the first soccer manager in the metaverse, has announced a partnership with Brazilian Soccer Club De Regatas Vasco da Gama to launch a licensed soccer team with NFT players born natively in the metaverse. This unique opportunity creates alternate revenue streams for Vasco da Gama while reaching new audiences globally. The partnership gives existing fans additional ways to get involved with the players and the clubs they love.

With gaining more traction daily, launching the first officially licensed soccer team within the metaverse marks a milestone in soccer history as sports move forward in the digital future.

Why Is Vasco da Gama Club an Important Partnership for MetaSoccer?

Vasco da Gama has over 14 million supporters — the fifth most supported club in Brazil — and will now include MetaSoccer’s logo on its uniforms. The logo addition will appear on the shoulder of the t-shirts on all matches of Campeonato Carioca, the state of Rio de Janeiro's league. On the matches of Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the soccer metaverse logo will be portrayed on all players’ shorts.

This partnership will give MetaSoccer tremendous visibility throughout Brazil, not only through broadcast games viewed by millions of people but also through all media coverage related to the team. Vasco da Gama will emphasize this publicity and brand awareness of the game through its multiple social media channels, which garners 8.5 million followers.

The Brazilian club takes this partnership a step further to be the first team to join the soccer metaverse. The license agreement includes a Vasco da Gama digital team, whose squad will be comprised by newly found players within the ecosystem, as well as a digital stadium.

Júlia Fernandes, the digital marketing coordinator at Vasco da Gama, believes this is an exciting new step for the club toward its digital evolution. “The partnership with MetaSoccer is the beginning of a story we will be proud to tell. By believing in this project, our club is setting a firm position of our beliefs in the transformation of the digital market.”

For MetaSoccer’s CEO, Marc Cercos, “This is just the start of a long list of international teams that will join the soccer metaverse. Vasco da Gama is a pioneer and dared to be the first team to enter MetaSoccer’s ecosystem, but soon more clubs will take the step and see that the future of soccer lays also in the metaverse, and that we have all the ‌tools to create an unparalleled digital soccer world.”

About MetaSoccer

MetaSoccer is the first soccer metaverse where you can manage your own club, find and train new players, play matches in your own NFT stadium, and generate income while playing.

MetaSoccer brings the passion of soccer to the metaverse while forming strategic alliances with A-list players and well-known companies to provide its users with a new era of soccer.

Created by Champion Games, a game studio based in Barcelona, MetaSoccer focuses on providing a total GameFi experience, allowing players to enter the ecosystem as club owners or managers to have fun while generating income.

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Discord | Telegram | Announcements | Medium

About Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, or Vasco, as it’s more commonly known, is a Brazilian soccer team from Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1898 as a rowing team, Vasco da Gama established itself as an internationally known sports institution with the creation of a soccer team in 1916. The club has won several Brazilian and international competitions over the years and was home to world-renowned soccer stars like Romário, Roberto Dinamite, Juninho Pernambucano, and Phillipe Coutinho.

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube