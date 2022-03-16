Cryptocurrency Terra Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Terra’s (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has decreased 4.05% over the past 24 hours to $87.38, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $99.83 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 48.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 1.95% to over 369.36 million. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 36.94% of its max supply, which is 1.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for LUNA is #7 at $32.29 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.