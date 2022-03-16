Cudos And BlockBeam Partner To Launch The Next Generation Of Green Tech Talent

Decentralized cloud computing provider Cudos is partnering with BlockBeam, to educate the next wave of blockchain talent on the value and impact of decentralized computing.

BlockBeam has developed a program, Gateway to Algorand, to educate university students on blockchain sustainability applications, the business value of these innovations, and the positive climate impact generated.

The program's goal is to develop standout business-side blockchain candidates and accelerate the adoption of blockchain sustainability and climate resiliency applications. During the Gateway to Algorand, participants will learn about companies revolutionizing climate impact investment, air quality monitoring, sustainable computing, and more.

Cudos fit within this innovative program is perfect with sustainability a core of the company's mission. Cudos decentralized computing model will prevent the need for hyper-scale data centres and allow for the utilization of idle computing power – much of which may otherwise find its way into the environmentally damaging tide of e-waste. Along with this, Cudos enables passive crypto earning opportunities that will be highly significant for communities worldwide.

"BlockBeam is excited to partner with Cudos, which is pioneering the decentralized cloud computing model and generating positive climate impact with this innovation," Drew Cousin, BlockBeam co-founder commented.

"We will create enormous value for talent with the Gateway to Algorand and future collaboration opportunities are endless," Bennett Thompson, BlockBeam co-founder added. "Ultimately, the winner is hiring companies who will be able to efficiently source talent armed with an understanding of these innovative technologies and how to apply them in business."

“Cudos team members will assist with Gateway to Algorand learning materials development, education, and provide valuable mentorship as candidates launch into blockchain," added Pete Hill, VP of Sales, Cudos.

The first program kicks off on March 8th, 2022 and features 37 students from 18 different worldwide universities. Student’s universities include U.S. based schools Arizona State University, University at Albany SUNY, Northeastern University, Syracuse University, William Jessup University, Tufts University, Bentley University, The Ohio State University, Wake Forest University. Wellesley College, Babson College, Boston College, Smith College, and University of Florida. Non-U.S based universities represented include Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, University of Westminster in London, England, and Peking University in Beijing, China.

The program will expand throughout the year to launch more business leaders with the ability to apply blockchain to solve problems negatively affecting the climate. Additionally, the program is structured to serve as an early-stage launchpad for university entrepreneurs who aim to launch new blockchain-powered sustainability applications. The BlockBeam team projects sourcing students from over 50 worldwide universities by year-end.

If you are interested in applying to the Gateway to Algorand, join BlockBeam’s discord or follow the company on twitter or LinkedIn to stay up to date on when program applications open.

About BlockBeam

BlockBeam creates and operates programs to launch talent into blockchain and fintech. Each program focuses on illustrating the applicability and business value of emerging technologies with the potential to reshape the world. The company will be launching more partnered programs throughout 2022 as well as a sponsor funded summer programs to develop Web3 technical and business side talent. The company will soon debut a platform for companies to efficiently source leading-edge talent.

Learn more:

Website, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Discord, Medium, Twitch

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3.0, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs to create fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

Learn more:

Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium, Podcast