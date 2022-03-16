Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 12.15% at $1.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.30 billion, which is 35.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $3,048,723,588.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 45,549,405.98

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 54,007,851.45

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,139,993,229.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 7.91% to $7.05 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $288.49 million, a 244.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,122,777,800.00.

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56

Max Supply: 99,320,102.65

Circulating Supply: 369,486,053.32

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

