Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2022 10:09 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 12.15% at $1.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.30 billion, which is 35.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $3,048,723,588.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
  • JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) rose 10.73% to $36.81 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $10.68 million, which is 56.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,676,451,041.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 45,549,405.98
    Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) is up 10.48% at $0.43. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $463.27 million, a 302.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,608,321,009.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 10.29% to $28.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.41 billion, which is 454.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,858,181,248.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 10.24% at $17.76. The trading volume for this coin is currently $36.40 million, which is 43.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $955,768,419.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 54,007,851.45
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 9.69% to $33.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 37.84 million, which is 21.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,635,227,235.00.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
  • The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) increased by 9.29% to $2.94. The Sandbox’s current trading volume totals $690.00 million, a 16.84% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,339,933,433.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,139,993,229.22
    Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 7.91% to $7.05 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $288.49 million, a 244.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,122,777,800.00.
    Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) fell 1.83% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.34 million, which is 31.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.69% to $8.77 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $30.58 million, a 52.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,363,681,013.00.
    Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) decreased by 1.26% to $17.87 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share’s current trading volume totals $4.20 million, a 65.64% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,032,276,784.00.
    Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56
    Max Supply: 99,320,102.65
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) declined by 1.02% to $89.21 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.53 billion, which is 8.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $32,974,939,374.00.
    Circulating Supply: 369,486,053.32
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

