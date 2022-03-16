Ethereum Whales Are Trading This Coin The Most Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 16, 2022 1:26 am
Ethereum Whales Are Trading This Coin The Most Today

Celsius (CRYPTO: CEL) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Tuesday.

What Happened: Celsius was also ranked eighth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

See Also: How To Buy Celsius Token (CEL)

Why It Matters: Celsius is a banking and financial services platform for cryptocurrency users. It offers rewards for depositing cryptocurrency, along with services such as loans and wallet-style payments.

The project behind the token says on its website that it has more than $19.1 billion in assets and over 1.6 million users. The platform has paid over $872 million in yields and rewards since its launch in 2018.

Price Action: Celsius is up 0.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $3.05 at press time.

Read Next: Wen Token? Metamask Users Could Get Rewarded Soon With New Funding, DAO Launch

