byRenato Capelj
March 15, 2022 2:24 pm
Crypto.com Launches US Exchange Platform, Opens Waitlist To Institutions

Crypto.com on Tuesday announced the rollout of its U.S. exchange platform.

The development comes as the cryptocurrency exchange looks to bolster its presence in one of crypto's biggest markets. The rollout will take place over the coming months and is immediately available to waitlisted users.

“We are excited to be expanding our offering for professional traders to the U.S.,” said Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com. “Crypto.com Exchange will support U.S. institutional investors through this initial launch phase. We are looking forward to rolling it out to everyone as soon as possible.”

Going forward, the firm’s VIP users will have access to exclusive events, rewards, and cutting-edge insights. Additionally, Crypto.com invites U.S. institutional investors to join its waitlist for the app.

The Crypto.com Exchange regularly ranks in the top five global exchanges by Spot volume, and is powered by the industry’s fastest matching engine, supporting 2.7 million transactions per second and an ultra-low 50 microsecond core latency.

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

