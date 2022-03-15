Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces February 2022 Bitcoin Self-Mining, Hosting Co-location and Operational Update

Mawson produced record 152 Bitcoin in February, +300% vs February 2021

Self-Mining operating at approximately 1.3 Exahash end of February, +550% vs February 2021

Self-Mining expected to be operating at approximately 1.5 Exahash end of March, producing approximately 6.8 Bitcoin per day

Mawson Hosting Co-location customers at 4 megawatts online end of February, in early March new customer agreements signed with Celsius Mining LLC and Foundry Digital LLC for a total of an additional 112 megawatts of hosting contracts

In early March, Sandersville, Georgia, USA Bitcoin mining facility approved for expansion to 230 megawatts, capable of producing at up to 7.5 Exahash

292 Bitcoin produced in FY 2022 to end of February

Sydney, Australia and New York City, USA — March 15th, 2022 — Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, announces unaudited bitcoin production and operational update for February 2022.

Bitcoin Self-Mining Update:

In February Mawson produced 152 Bitcoin, +8.5% vs January 2022

February average hash rate at approximately 1.15 Exahash, +28% vs January 2022

February end of month hash rate at approximately 1.3 Exahash, +18% vs January 2022

March end of month hash rate expected to be 1.5 Exahash, producing approximately 6.8 bitcoin per day

Hosting Co-location Update:

4 megawatts of hosting customers online in February

In early March new 100 megawatt hosting co-location agreement signed with Celsius Mining LLC, first deployment at Mawson’s hosting facilities expected in late Q1, 2022

In early March new 12 megawatt hosting co-location agreement signed with Foundry Digital LLC, first deployment at Mawson’s hosting facilities expected in late Q1, 2022

Operational Update:

In February Mawson continued to build and expand its existing and new facilities in the USA and Australia. ASIC Bitcoin miners continue to be delivered on a monthly basis, with a batch of Canaan A1246 miners delivered during the month. February saw 3 fewer calendar days vs January, as well as a continued rise in network difficulty over the course of the month. Despite these headwinds, monthly Bitcoin production was up +8.5% vs January 2022, and up +300% vs February 2021.

Midland, Pennsylvania facility – first Modular Data Centres (MDCs) and electrical transformers have arrived, site expected to be online with approximately 16 megawatts of mining hardware by the end of March 2022.

Sandersville, Georgia facility: 38 Modular Data Centres (MDCs) now deployed on site, expected to be fully operational at approximately 80 megawatts online by the end of March 2022. Stage 3 expansion approved to 230 megawatts (capable of accommodating up to 7.5 Exahash) with site planning now underway.

Australian facility: weather related issues has meant operational ramp up now expected to occur throughout Q2, with the facility fully operational by June 2022.

Expected Hash Rate Growth:

Mawson expects Bitcoin Self-Mining to be at 3.35 EH by Q2, 2022, and target of 5 EH online by early Q1 2023 reiterated.

Aerial views of Sandersville, Georgia facility expansion

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, “February was another solid month of operational growth for the group – we produced a record 152 Bitcoin – the highest amount of self-mined Bitcoin in the company’s history. Our Sandersville, Georgia facility continues to grow, with 38 Modular Data Centres now deployed, and with our expansion to 230 megawatts approved this facility is going from strength to strength. In Pennsylvania, the team has worked hard to ensure we deliver on time and on budget, and pleasingly we will have our first Modular Data Centre’s energized at this new facility in late March. Lastly, our hosting co-location business continues to accelerate – significant customer wins announced recently, including new 100 megawatt customer Celsius Mining LLC, and new 12 megawatt customer Foundry Digital LLC, allows us to take advantage of our excess energy infrastructure, adding new revenue streams for the group.”

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

