WWE Announces NFT Marketplace And Platform Named "WWE Moonsault"

byYahya Maghrab
March 15, 2022 12:04 pm
This Sunday at SXSW, WWE (NYSE:WWE) Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced WWE (NYSE:WWE)'s official NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) marketplace and platform which is named WWE Moonsault.

In October 2021, WWE announced in a press release that they we're entering in a multi-year partnership with Fox’s Blockchain Creative Labs, they are a new NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) business & creative studio which was made by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment for officially licensed NFTs (Non-Fungible-Tokens) and other collectibles. 

WWE made a Discord server & community, named "WWE Universe" which was linked WWE Moonsault's official website, the following message was posted in the Discord server & community "Welcome to the WWE Universe. The one and only official WWE Discord server. Here, you’ll be able to discuss your favorite Superstars, get exclusive content from our premium live events every single month and information on our ultra collectible NFTs!"

WWE made a tweet about it on March 14, which can be found here, with a link to WWE Moonsault's official website, which can also be found here, for people to sign up for additional details.

According to WWE​​​​​​​, they plan to officially launch WWE Moonsault prior to WrestleMania 38, which is taking place just down the road from SXSW in Dallas on April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium.

“Blockchain Creative Labs has quickly become a leader in the space with an incredible executive team that truly understands the NFT arena and its tremendous potential,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE​​​​​​​ Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “This new partnership allows us to deepen our relationship with Fox, as we continue to explore new and creative to engage our passionate fanbase.”

