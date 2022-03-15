Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) is up 13.13% at $31.15. Xido Finance’s current trading volume totals $1.32 million, a 39.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 883,711,302.00.

Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 22,021,776.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,093,051.51

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 19,005,217,173,313.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,496,812,315.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

LOSERS

Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) fell 1.39% to $9.01 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $78.90 million, a 9.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $2,875,861,814.00.

Circulating Supply: 320,272,589.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,482,030.19

Max Supply: 2,482,030.19

Circulating Supply: 59,385,072.15

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 880,056,423.20

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 133,560,089.13

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

