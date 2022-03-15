Bitcoin Records Largest On-Chain Volume In Its History At $39,000 — Can Retail Investors Hold Sway Over Whales?

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 15, 2022 5:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Records Largest On-Chain Volume In Its History At $39,000 — Can Retail Investors Hold Sway Over Whales?

A record 775,000 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) changed hands at the $38,700 price level.

What Happened: According to data from Glassnode shared by Lex Moskovski, on-chain volume at around $39,000 is the largest in the entire history of Bitcoin.

 

“Much of that is from non-whales too (<1000 BTC wallets) which I consider bullish – smaller BTC hodlers are not rattled by 50% drawdowns nearly as much as in 2018 and before,” commented another on-chain analyst, The Chain Reaction, on Twitter.

According to The Chain Reaction, the large scale of volume moved by smaller Bitcoin holders is indicative that retail investors dictate the overall tone of price action even amid whale manipulation.

Glassnode analysts find that current market conditions point to a late-stage bear market.

“Despite weaker short-term demand, HODLing remains the preferred strategy, with the proportion of younger coins now at all-time-lows,” said Glassnode, in the latest edition of its weekly newsletter examining the state of the network.

As of Mar. 14, 82% of Bitcoin supply held by short-term holders was held at a loss, while the total supply held by long-term Bitcoin holders is near all-time highs.

“With over 2.51M BTC held by Short-term Holders at an unrealized loss, there remains a risk that sellers have not yet been fully exhausted,” stated the Glassnode analysts.

“However, HODLing does continue to dominate investor behavior, and the longer-term accumulation trends are still impressively constructive.”

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $39,000, gaining 2.21% in the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

PayPal CEO Is Least Concerned With The Price Of Bitcoin, But Thinks Crypto Will 'Redefine' The Financial World

PayPal CEO Is Least Concerned With The Price Of Bitcoin, But Thinks Crypto Will 'Redefine' The Financial World

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) CEO Dan Schulman is upbeat about cryptocurrencies and said they will “redefine a lot of the financial world going forward.” read more
15 Million Crypto Addresses Linked To Criminal Activity In Russia Identified By Forensics Firm

15 Million Crypto Addresses Linked To Criminal Activity In Russia Identified By Forensics Firm

Cryptocurrency forensics firm Elliptic has found millions of cryptocurrency wallets possibly linked to criminals in Russia, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing its co-founder Tom Robinson read more
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Advice To Beat Inflation: Stock Up On Toilet Paper, Trash Bags And Bitcoin

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Advice To Beat Inflation: Stock Up On Toilet Paper, Trash Bags And Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Monday to recommend buying what he believes to be the best investments in an environment of rising inflation. read more
Bitcoin And Ethereum See $120M In Weekly Outflows — What's The Major Trigger?

Bitcoin And Ethereum See $120M In Weekly Outflows — What's The Major Trigger?

After seven weeks of consecutive inflows, digital asset investment products saw $110 million worth of net outflows last week. read more