Let The Jitters End: Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Not Getting Banned In EU After All

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 14, 2022 11:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Let The Jitters End: Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Not Getting Banned In EU After All

The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has voted against a bill that would outright ban proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: On Monday, 30 members of parliament voted against a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill amendment seeking to ban PoW cryptocurrencies within the European Union.

A total of 23 members of parliament voted in favor of the ban, while 6 abstained from voting.

The majority of those who voted for the ban were from the Green faction and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D).

The S&D Group said the outcome was a result of conservatives “with far-right support” blocking their push to cut the carbon footprint of cryptocurrencies.

Why It Matters: PoW is the consensus mechanism through which Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are mined into existence. The process requires a significant amount of computing power, leading critics to point to a negative impact on the environment.

The result of the vote means that cryptocurrency mining is likely to no longer be addressed within MiCA regulation, but added to EU sustainable finance taxonomy, said Unstoppable DeFi founder Patrick Hansen.

Now that a ban on PoW cryptocurrency has been ruled out, the MiCA draft regulation will make its way through the EU institutions that will finalize a legislative framework for cryptocurrency.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $39,000, gaining 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,546, up 0.82% over the same period.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed's Anticipated Rate Hike — Is Crypto In For A 'Choppy Period?'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed's Anticipated Rate Hike — Is Crypto In For A 'Choppy Period?'

Bitcoin and other major coins were trading in the green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $1.8 trillion. read more
Dogecoin Bulls And Bears Enter Fierce Battle After Elon Musk Hodls

Dogecoin Bulls And Bears Enter Fierce Battle After Elon Musk Hodls

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked almost 10% higher just after midnight on Sunday after Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more
Ethereum Co-Founder Says Russia-Ukraine War Has Pushed Crypto Adoption To A Point Of 'No Return'

Ethereum Co-Founder Says Russia-Ukraine War Has Pushed Crypto Adoption To A Point Of 'No Return'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Joe Lubin said the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has pushed cryptocurrency adoption to “a point of no return.” read more
EU Proposes Ban On Proof Of Work Cryptos Like Bitcoin

EU Proposes Ban On Proof Of Work Cryptos Like Bitcoin

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more