Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 12.04% to $7.13 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $275.36 million, a 246.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,135,556,070.00.

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 372,590,295.64

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 22,016,508.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) fell 1.57% to $2.74 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 86.96 million, which is 62.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,741,633,237.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 53,726,168.21

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 984,685,070.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 133,538,716.31

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

