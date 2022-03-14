Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 14, 2022 10:01 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 12.04% to $7.13 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $275.36 million, a 246.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,135,556,070.00.
    Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 5.03% at $93.01. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.70 billion, which is 13.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $34,629,345,959.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 372,590,295.64
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) is up 2.55% at $0.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $160.23 million, which is 40.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $2,234,100,479.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 2.25% to $18.3. Trading volume for this coin is 138.24 million, which is 52.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,799,025,637.00.
    Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 1.84% at $30.9. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $23.75 million, a 51.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,549,623,732.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 1.7% at $141.1. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $114.96 million, a 34.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $3,108,396,138.00.
    Circulating Supply: 22,016,508.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) rose 1.66% to $1740.68 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $36.61 million, a 42.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,568,751,865.00.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) fell 1.57% to $2.74 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 86.96 million, which is 62.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,741,633,237.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) decreased by 1.54% to $16.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.02 million, which is 67.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $861,497,812.00.
    Circulating Supply: 53,726,168.21
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) fell 1.47% to $0.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.10 million, which is 76.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,605,001,027.00.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Pax Dollar (CRYPTO: USDP) decreased by 1.46% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Pax Dollar’s current trading volume totals $42.78 million, a 252.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $USDP’s estimated market cap is $985,077,429.00.
    Circulating Supply: 984,685,070.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) decreased by 1.38% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $216.25 million, a 28.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $3,017,804,415.00.
    Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) decreased by 1.38% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $78.37 million, a 14.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT’s estimated market cap is $1,609,651,635.00.
    Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00
    Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 1.19% to $25.72 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 226.77 million, which is 46.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETC’s estimated market cap is $3,432,911,572.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 133,538,716.31
    Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

