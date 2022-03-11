Cardano Community Attacks Journalist After She Accuses Crypto's Founder Of Lying About Education

Cryptocurrency journalist Laura Shin accused Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson of lying about being a math undergraduate in her recently released book “The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze."

The Cardano community took those accusations personally and started intensely attacking Shin online.

What Happened: In a Friday tweet, Shin reported some of the derogatory messages that she received from members of the Cardano community following the release of her book. The users who sent the messages she posted attacked her looks, age and capabilities as a journalist and accused her of lying about her accusations toward Hoskinson.

In an excerpt from her book, Shin wrote that while Hoskinson claims to have dropped out of a Ph.D. program, Metropolitan States University of Denver said he'd been enrolled part-time as a math major from 2006 to 2008, and again from 2012 to 2014. Similarly, she found that the University of Colorado, Boulder said that he was a half-time undergraduate math major for four semesters from spring 2009 to fall 2011. She concludes:

"He never earned a degree from either."

Hoskinson himself commented sarcastically on the accusations moved against him by Shin in her book. He described it as a "great work of fiction" and said it is a "tough market to beat George R.R. Martin and Tolkien," adding that "we wish her well."

ADA Price Action: As of press time, Cardano is trading at $0.7924 after seeing its price fall by 0.79% over the last 24 hours.