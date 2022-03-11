How The Community NFT Project Is Merging The Physical World And The Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

“Metaverse” is a buzzword that’s been on the tip of many tongues over the past year. But what exactly is it? The Metaverse is essentially the intersection of the virtual and physical worlds. According to The Wrap, “the metaverse is a virtual reality world where users can interact, game, and experience things as they would in the real world. Using current AR and VR tech, they can immerse into this world and interact with overlaying objects and people in the visual projected in front of them.” Through this network, you can interact with other users across the globe or even meet up in person at events.

However, getting a genuine project with real-life utilities might seem like a daunting prospect because of the prevalent scams in the crypto space. However, that can change if you find a flourishing and trustworthy community with a track record of integrity and success. If you don’t know where to look, the Nexus Ecosystem is a great place to begin.

The Nexus Ecosystem exists to demystify the crypto space and solve most barriers that put people off. Unlike other hyped-up projects that end up being pump and dump schemes, this is a transparent community with a long-term mission. Its accomplishments include stopping bot manipulations in token launches and creating safety and protection for individuals’ crypto assets from scammers. So far, each of the tokens the Nexus Ecosystem has launched is well over $20M in market caps.

The developers of the Nexus Ecosystem believe that “community is commerce,” and that drives their operations. Their mission is to explore how to make the blockchain safe and effect change in people’s lives. According to the project’s lead manager, Peter Gantner, crypto is the value of what the blockchain creates. That’s why they continue providing real-life utilities that offer people opportunities to generate money and become successful. Gaming is the Nexus Ecosystem’s latest venture. It’s making huge strides in bridging the gap between traditional gaming and blockchain technology through the Community NFT Project.

The Community NFT Project is an NFT platform leveraging blockchain technology to bring virtual reality into the real world. Its purpose is to create a more inclusive, fair, and humanized metaverse. The project is powered by the Nexus Ecosystem’s successful launch of the Mixed Martian Arts Club (MMAC) genesis NFT collection, which sold out in 12 hours. The Mixed Martian Arts Club is a play-to-earn game and metaverse, which will be the subject of a major motion picture called Gamer Down.

This gaming project will utilize groundbreaking Smart Air technology and be hosted on a cross-chain platform. In other words, the project’s tokens will seamlessly go from one blockchain to another. The easy transferability means that gamers can liquidate their tokens whenever they want. As a gamer, you can now earn an extra crypto income from this platform instead of spending hours in front of your computer playing video games for free. For entrepreneurs, this is an excellent opportunity to set up gaming centers and uplift the lives of your community.

Creating long-term residual wealth is the primary goal of this project, so it will not fold easily. The expert development team is currently working on other gaming projects with similar potential to change lives. Because the projects are backed by a community that believes in the team’s mission, new NFT holders will join a thriving network with firm foundations and dynamic relationships.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.