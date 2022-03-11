Cudos Mainnet Readiness Update

The deferral of our mainnet launch has given us time to ramp up development efforts, implement network-wide tests, and introduce smart solutions to some lingering challenges. For example, our ongoing mainnet dress rehearsal has enabled us to carry out stress tests in a replicated environment with more integrated Validator exercises and greater coordination. Concurrently, we have had breakthroughs in our token migration plan, clearing the path for our mainnet release later this month. Below are some of the major issues we are currently addressing.

Key takeaways

Mainnet dress rehearsal: the DR is a complete test run of the mainnet genesis process with all of our Validators. The dress rehearsal is divided into three primary components, the first of which is currently underway. This involves the Validators running some code on their machines and sending us outputs to create the mainnet genesis file. The other two components will be ready this week, providing us with a new network to test.

Address mapping reenabled: following the mainnet launch delay, we decided to reenable the mapping tool for whitelisted Validators intending to join the mainnet and those who already staked CUDOS ERC-20 tokens. Please utilise this window of opportunity to migrate your ERC-20 tokens using the AMT.

Chain halt issue: we recently experienced this issue, and we are working hard to resolve it quickly.

Token migration: for native CUDOS, we are currently investigating the movement of balances and distribution of rewards using the dress rehearsal. This represents a significant milestone that, if confirmed, will eliminate a major challenge and allow us to proceed to the mainnet release.

Staking freeze : staking of CUDOS ERC-20 tokens remain frozen. However, stakers currently locked-in will continue to accrue block rewards.

: staking of CUDOS ERC-20 tokens remain frozen. However, stakers currently locked-in will continue to accrue block rewards. Testnet reward winners: we have compiled a comprehensive list of project Artemis reward winners to date. You can view the winners here. As the 4th phase is underway, this list will likely grow longer. A final list of winners will be published after the conclusion of phase 4.

In the meantime, our weekly developer updates provide information on technical network developments, while our social media communities keep you up-to-date on new announcements about mainnet readiness, partnerships, and other exciting things happening on the Cudos Network while we work together with the community to make sure it’s ready for release. Meanwhile, the testnet remains open to anyone interested in exploring the network through explorer.cudos.org or learning how to deploy a smart contract via docs.cudos.org.

Support our mainnet preparations

If you are a developer, we encourage you to join the 4th and final phase of our incentivised Testnet where we have outlined tasks to test our network readinness for launch. Your feedback would be essential for ensuring a smooth and efficient mainnet performance.

Participating in tasks such as implementing smart contracts, deploying the gravity bridge, minting and transferring an NFT, and more could earn you some handsome rewards. Here are the tasks. Dive in!

